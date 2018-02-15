Man pleads guilty to two incidents of theft in Tralee

A man has pleaded guilty to two incidents of theft in Tralee last year.

30-year-old Emmet Tarmey of 58 Rathoonane, Tralee entered guilty pleas to two counts at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Tarmey admitted to entering a house at Killeen Woods, Tralee as a trespasser and committing theft on October 26th 2017.

He also admitted to stealing a bike, scooter and assorted electrical devices from another house at Killeen Woods on the same date.

Mr Tarmey was remanded in custody by Judge Tom O’Donnell until March 2nd next.