Man pleads guilty to two incidents of theft in Tralee

By
radiokerrynews
-

A man has pleaded guilty to two incidents of theft in Tralee last year.

30-year-old Emmet Tarmey of 58 Rathoonane, Tralee entered guilty pleas to two counts at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Tarmey admitted to entering a house at Killeen Woods, Tralee as a trespasser and committing theft on October 26th 2017.

He also admitted to stealing a bike, scooter and assorted electrical devices from another house at Killeen Woods on the same date.

Mr Tarmey was remanded in custody by Judge Tom O’Donnell until March 2nd next.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR