A Tralee man has pleaded guilty to 2 charges arising out on an assault in Moyderwell in the town on August 28th of last year.

36 year old Declan Galvin with an address at Killeen Woods, Tralee pleaded guilty at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm, and a second charge of producing a knife.

Katie O Connell, barrister, instructed by Padraig O Connell solicitor appeared for Mr Galvin.

Mr Galvin was remanded in custody to appear again in court on March 15th.