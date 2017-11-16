Man pleads guilty to Killarney crystal meth charge

A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possession of crystal meth in a Killarney car park.

Davin Foley of 39 An Bainseach, Killorglin entered the plea before Judge Tom O’Donnell at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

He admitted the single charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent for sale or supply at the Glebe car park, Killarney on October 25th last year.

Mr Foley was remanded on continuing bail to January 15th to set a hearing date.

Judge O’Donnell order a report be prepared by the Probation Service.