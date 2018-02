A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to escaping Garda custody in Tralee last year.

Phillip Griffin of 52 Gallowsfield, Tralee appeared before Tralee Circuit Criminal Court where he admitted escaping from custody at Tralee Garda Station on November 7th 2017.

Mr Griffin also pleaded guilty to stealing a wallet containing cash and cards at Maine Street, Tralee on October 5th last year.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded Mr Griffin in custody and set a sentencing date of February 27th.