Man missing on Mount Brandon is found dead

A man, who had been missing on Mount Brandon in west Kerry since yesterday, has been found dead by rescue teams.

The man, believed to be in his early 60s and from the UK, was walking alone on the mountain when he became lost.

He last made contact with his wife yesterday afternoon.

Valentia Coastguard co-ordinated the search operation involving Dingle Cliff and Coast Rescue and Kerry Mountain Rescue.

The Shannon Coastguard Helicopter was prevented from accessing the area earlier due to thick fog.

The man’s body was located this evening by search teams.