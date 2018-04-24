Man lost teeth costing thousands to repair when hit by jogger in Tralee – April 24th, 2018

Carmel tells how her husband was struck in the mouth by a jogger in Tralee. The impact caused her husband to lose several teeth and it will cost thousands of euro to replace them. She spoke to Treasa Murphy.
Main part of Kenmare church to remain closed following fire
The main part of the Catholic Church in Kenmare will remain closed following a fire which damaged part of the gallery. The alarm was raised...
Kerry TD remains concerned about post office network despite deal
A Kerry TD says a deal being offered to post offices doesn't allay his fears for the future of the network. 1,140 post offices are...
Dún Chaoin residents to seek meeting over proposed Blasket viewing platform
Local residents are to seek a meeting with Fáilte Ireland and the OPW requesting more information about the proposed Blasket Island viewing platform in...
The Legal Lowdown with Miriam McGillycuddy – April 24th, 2018
Solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy answered listeners queries about a variety of issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/legallow_24.mp3
RTE’s desire to phase out Aertel – April 24th, 2018
Kildare North FF TD, James Lawless is the vice chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Communications, Climate Change and the Environment – she spoke...
Man lost teeth costing thousands to repair when hit by jogger in Tralee –...
Carmel tells how her husband was struck in the mouth by a jogger in Tralee. The impact caused her husband to lose several teeth...