Man who lost his life after crash on Tralee to Fenit road named

A man who died following a crash on the Tralee to Fenit road has been named.

23-year-old Luke Gleasure from The Kerries West, Tralee, died in the single-vehicle crash which happened at around 3.20 on Saturday morning, between Mounthawk and Clogherbrien.

Mr Gleasure was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services, while a second man also in his 20’s was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

His condition is currently understood to be serious.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station.