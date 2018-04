One man has been killed in a multi-car road crash in Cork.

The 60 year old was pronounced dead at the scene on the N22 Cork to Killarney Road outside Macroom near Carrigaphooca Castle.

A man in his 20s who was driving a second car has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.

The occupants of a third car were uninjured.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses – the road is closed and diversions are in place.