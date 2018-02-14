Man injured in North Kerry assault declines to make complaint to Gardaí

A man who was assaulted in a fight involving up to five men near Listowel has declined to make a complaint to gardaí.

The man had to be hospitalised but gardaí say he’s making a full recovery.

Gardaí recovered a sledgehammer, shovel, hammer, bat and knife at the scene.

Up to five men were involved in the fight which broke out in Fourhane, some five miles from Listowel, on Wednesday, January 31st at around 12.20 in the afternoon.

The victim, a man in his mid-to-late twenties, was taken to University Hospital Kerry and gardaí say he’s making a full recovery.

Superintendent for the Listowel Garda Division, Dan Keane, says they questioned three men and a woman in the course of their investigation.

However, the victim has decided not to make a complaint to the gardaí.

Superintendent Keane says gardaí are continuing their investigation.