Man helping gardaí with inquiries into serious assault near Listowel

A man is helping Gardaí with their inquiries into a serious assault near Listowel on Wednesday.

However, no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

It happened at around 12.20pm at Fourhane, around five miles outside the town.

It is understood a number of men were involved in a fight that left one man seriously injured.

The victim was taken to University Kerry Hospital. His injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

Gardaí say their investigation is progressing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Listowel Garda Station at 068-50820.