Man who helped himself to a drink after breaking into a Kilflynn bar is given a prison sentence

A man who helped himself to a drink after breaking into a bar in Kilflynn, has been given a three-and-a-half-year sentence for theft.

Martin Keane of 11 Baile O’Dubha, Listowel, had pleaded guilty to trespassing and theft in Parker’s Bar, Kilflynn, on the 23 January 2017.

During the sentencing hearing, Tralee Circuit Court heard Mr Keane entered Parker’s Bar shortly before 4am on January 23rd last year.

Before taking €2,000 worth of cash and coins, 33-year-old Mr Keane drank a beverage from a wine glass in the bar.

When the owner discovered the break-in, he informed gardaí he believed the wine glass had been used by the trespasser.

After tests undertaken by the Garda Forensic Unit, DNA found on the wine glass was found to be a match with the DNA of Mr Keane.

The owner of the bar was in court for the sentencing hearing, however, he declined to make a victim impact statement.

Mr Keane has 32 previous convictions and was due to be released from prison in the coming week for an earlier offence.

Judge Patrick Meghen sentenced Martin Keane to three-and-a-half-years imprisonment, with the final eighteen months suspended.