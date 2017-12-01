Man given three-year sentence for striking busker in throat with bottle

A man who smashed a glass bottle into the throat of a busker in Killarney has been given a three year sentence.

27-year-old Shane Fitzgerald of Tullourum, Spa, Killarney pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, criminal damage and two public order offences.

Sergeant Leo Randles told Tralee Circuit Court the victim, a 44-year-old Croatian father of one who had been living in Kerry for three years, was an occasional busker.

On the night of September 21st 2016, the victim was busking on Main Street, Killarney when Shane Fitzgerald, who was highly intoxicated on drink and prescription drugs, grabbed his guitar and slammed it on the ground.

In a completely unprovoked attack, Mr Fitzgerald then smashed the glass bottle he was carrying into the man’s throat causing a laceration needing four stitches.

The incident was witnessed by two off-duty policemen on holiday from the US who alerted Gardai.

In a victim impact statement, the man who suffers from depression said music was great therapy but he hasn’t been able to go busking since the assault.

Shane Fitzgerald, who has 59 previous convictions, is currently serving a five-year sentence for sexually assaulting a woman in Tralee.

Barrister Richard Liston said his client’s behaviour arises out of substance abuse and he wishes the incident never happened and is trying to get his life back on track.

Judge Tom O’Donnell handed down a three-year sentence for assault, an 18-month sentence for criminal damage to the guitar to run concurrently and the public order offences were taken into consideration.