Man gets two-and-a-half year suspended sentence following fracas involving petrol bombs in Tralee graveyard

A man has been given a two-and-a-half year suspended sentence following a fracas involving petrol bombs in a Tralee graveyard.

21-year-old Christopher Faulkner of Lower Kileen, Blarney, Co Cork, had pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and one count of possession of an offensive weapon on the 11th November 2014 in Rathass Cemetery, Tralee.

In evidence, Tralee Circuit Court heard Mr Faulkner was involved in a fracas in Rathass graveyard, which had developed after a funeral had brought together two warring families.

The accused, who has a previous conviction for violent disorder, was part of a group that had harvested weapons, such as knives, machetes and petrol bombs.

Tralee Circuit Court heard Mr Faulkner took possession of a hammer and slash hook; however, Gardaí believe he was not the main perpetrator of the violence.

Defence Barrister Katie O’Connell claimed her client had been caught up in a historical feud and was in no way the ring leader.

She added Mr Faulkner has not been on the garda radar since the incident, and he had fully co-operated during the investigation.

Judge Tom O’Donnell believed the accused may have been directed by ‘misguided loyalty’, and he noted the length of time since the incident.

He subsequently handed down a two-and-a-half year suspended sentence.