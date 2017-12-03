Man found with Xanax tablets in engine of his car has case adjourned

A man found with €800 worth of prescription drugs in the engine of his car has had his case adjourned for a year.

24-year-old Jeremiah Quirke of 49 Kerins Park, Tralee pleaded guilty to possession of 400 Xanax tablets for sale or supply at Stack’s Villas, Tralee on May 9th 2016.

The court heard Gardai found the tablets in blister packs in the engine of Mr Quirke’s car, which they has stopped and searched; initially they located a Philips screwdriver which led them to search the engine.

Gardai still consider the accused to be a person of interest.

Mr Quirke was involved in the drugs trade to feed his own habit.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case for 12 months and ordered Mr Quirke to remain under the care and direction of the Probation Service.

Judge O’Donnell said he was keeping all options open to him and was making no promises to the accused who he warned if he gets as much as a parking ticket the case will be re-entered.