Man found in Tralee grow house given suspended sentence

A man described in court as “the gardener” of a sophisticated cannabis grow house in Tralee has been given a three-year suspended sentence.

33-year-old Robert Zielinski, originally from Poland, but with an address at 16 Riverwalk, Tralee pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for sale or supply, cultivation of cannabis and possession of a firearm, namely a can of pepper spray, without a licence at the property on June 30th 2016.

Confidential information led Gardai to the house where they found 21 mature cannabis plants in a bedroom growing in a specialised and sophisticated hydroponic system, which involves plants grown without soil and fed through a water based system.

210 grams of harvested cannabis was also found in a supermarket bag; the total value of the drugs was €21,014.

Barrister Brian McInerney said his client has become indebted to another Polish man, described as a dangerous individual, who gave Mr Zielinski money to fix his car, charging a significant rate of interest on the loan.

Unable to pay, the accused accepted, under duress, an offer made by this man to be the gardener in the grow house operation, from which he would not benefit.

Judge Tom O’Donnell noted the early admissions of the accused, the guilty pleas and that duress was a significant factor in the case.

He handed down a three-year suspended sentence on the cultivation charge, the remaining counts were taken into consideration given the favourable evidence given by Gardai about the accused.