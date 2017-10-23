Man found dead in Tralee had accessed homeless services

The man found dead in Tralee yesterday had accessed homeless services in the town in the past.

Gardaí have sealed off an area in Tralee where the body of a man was found lying on the ground yesterday evening.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, was found at Boherbee, near a row of houses opposite Austin Stack Park.

The scene is being preserved and the body remains at the scene, awaiting the State Pathologist who’s expected to carry out a post mortem later today, to establish the cause of death.

Gardai say that until the results of the post mortem are available, they’re treating the incident as a sudden death.

Una Burns, Head of Communications with Novas Initiatives, a service that helps the homeless confirmed the man had accessed support from Arlington Lodge but not since March.

Meanwhile Mayor of Tralee Norma Foley is extending her sympathies to the family of the man.