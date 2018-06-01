Man found with 230 deals of suspected heroin in Tralee remanded in custody

A man allegedly found with 230 individual deals of suspected heroin in Tralee has been remanded in custody.

Gardai from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched the man who was walking on John Joe Sheehy Road on Tuesday afternoon.

During the search two packages containing 230 individual deals of suspected heroin worth around €6,000 was found.





The man, who is in his thirites, was arrested and taken to Tralee Garda Station.

He appeared before Kenmare District Court this afternoon where he was charged and remanded in custody.

He will appear in Tralee District Court next Wednesday.