Man falls around ten metres onto ledge at entrance to Dingle Harbour

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident at the eastern entrance to Dingle Harbour.

It’s understood a man in his fifties fell around 10 metres down a cliff onto a ledge.

Dingle Coastguard Unit is at the scene along with Shannon Coastguard Helicopter, an ambulance and a doctor.

Valentia Coastguard is co-ordinating the rescue.

Meanwhile, a woman has been taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry after falling on the Devil’s Ladder on Carrauntoohil this afternoon.

The woman was brought to safety by members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.