Man due before courts in connection with Rossbeigh car break-ins

A man is due before the courts in connection with a number of thefts from cars at the beach in Rossbeigh over the summer months.

A member of the public contacted Gardai last Sunday when they noticed a person acting suspiciously in the area.

Gardai from Killorglin arrested a man in his twenties at the scene and later charged him in connection with a spate of break-ins at Rossbeigh beach car park over the summer.

Gardai thanked the member of the public who raised the alarm and urged anyone who witnesses such suspicious activity to contact them.