A man in his twenties is due to appear in court this afternoon charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in Cahersiveen.

33-year-old Robert Elston, originally from Lisselton, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out in Fertha Drive in the early yesterday morning.

Gardaí arrested a 20-year-old man under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.





The Garda Press Office says a man is due to appear at Tralee District Court at 4 o’clock.