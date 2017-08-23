Man due to appear in court in connection with murder of Tralee woman

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with the murder of Tralee woman, Nicola Collins.

The 38-year-old was found dead at an apartment on Popham’s Road in Farranree on the northside of the city on 27th of March.

Nicola Collins, a mother of three was originally from St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, where her mother still lives, but she had been living in Cork for the past few years.

A man in his 40s was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Mayfield Garda Station in Cork yesterday

This is the third arrest in relation to the investigation into the murder of Nicola Collins.

The man is due before a sitting of Cork District Court today charged in relation to the investigation.