A man in his fifties has died after suffering a cardiac arrest while out walking near the Slieve Mish mountains.

A spokesman for Valentia Coastguard says the alarm was raised about 8.30 last night, when it was reported that a man was in difficulties up a path behind Curraheen Church.

Kerry Mountain Rescue, Dingle Coastguard and a rescue helicopter were all involved in locating the man, but it’s understood he had died by the time an ambulance reached the scene.