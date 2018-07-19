Man dies in farm accident in North Kerry

An elderly man has died following a farm accident in North Kerry.

It’s understood the accident happened at the man’s home in Listowel this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the accident at Bunaghara, Listowel, just after 11 o’clock this morning.





According to a Garda spokesman, it’s not yet clear what was the cause of the fatality, as the investigation is at an early stage.

Gardaí, fire personnel and an ambulance all attended the scene.

It’s understood the victim was in his 90s and local.

The Health and Safety Authority has also launched a separate investigation, and has sent an inspector to the scene.

According to recent figures, 11 people so far has lost their lives in farm accidents this year.