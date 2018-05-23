Man dies in Caherciveen Stabbing

A man has died following a stabbing incident in Caherciveen overnight.

Its believed that the incident occured at a house in Fertha Drive.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is being questioned by Gardai in relation to the incident.





Gardai say they are investigating the fatal stabbing which occured at Fertha Drive at approximately 4.35 this morning.

A 33 year old man received seriois stab wounds and was removed to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead.

A 30 year old man was arrested a short time later and is currently being detained at Killarney Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the Kerry coroner has been informed.

The scene at Fertha Drive is currently preserved for technical examination, and the Garda Technical Bureau are attending at the scene.

Gardai have appealled to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have any information to contact them at Caherciveen Garda Station on 066 9773600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111.