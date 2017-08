The man who died while climbing Mount Brandon has been named.

63-year-old Ian Peak, who is a UK national, was walking alone on the west Kerry mountain on Tuesday when he got in difficulty.

He last made contact with his wife that afternoon.

An extensive search, co-ordinated by Valentia Coast Guard, was undertaken on foot by Dingle Cliff and Coast Rescue and Kerry Mountain Rescue.

Mr Peak’s body was located yesterday evening and was taken to University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem examination.