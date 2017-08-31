Man who died in crash on Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road is named locally

The man who died in a crash on the Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road on Wednesday has been named locally.

Johnny Carroll from Doon Tralee was driving a van which was in a collision with a truck on the N21 near the Captain’s Table.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Mr Carroll, who was in his 60s and well-known in GAA and greyhound circles, was brought to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.