Man dead following crash on Listowel to Athea Road

A man has died following a crash on the Listowel to Athea Road.

It happened at 5 o’clock last evening when the man’s motorcycle and a car were in collision.

The road remains sealed off for a forensic examination, which is currently being undertaken.

This two-vehicle collision occurred at the R523 at Shanacool Cross, Listowel at approximately 5pm.

The motorcyclist was fatally injured; the man aged in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Kerry.

The female driver of the car was uninjured.

This Listowel to Athea Road at Shanacool Cross is closed as the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently undertaking an examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed until 10 o’clock this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were travelling along that stretch of road between 4.45 and 5.15 last evening to contact them at Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1 800 666 111, or any Garda station.