Man dead following collision on Tralee Dingle road

A man has died following a collision on the Tralee Dingle road.

The incident involving a 39-year-old cyclist happened at Tonevane at 8.15 last night.

Two cars were also involved and the drivers were hospitalised.

The main N86 Tralee Dingle road is closed and is expected to remain closed until lunchtime.

Gardaí are advising motorists not to take the Mountain Road at Camp to get to Tralee – they say it’s extremely dangerous; they’re urging people to travel to Castlemaine.

The 39-year-old cyclist was taken with serious injuries to University Hospital Kerry, where he later passed away.

The drivers of two vehicles, a man in his early 40s and a woman aged in her mid-50s, were also injured in the incident at Tonevane and taken to hospital.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene, and the N86 main Tralee Dingle road is expected to remain closed until lunchtime.

Motorists needing to travel to and from Tralee and Dingle are asked to divert via Castlemaine.

Tralee gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the townland of Tonevane between 8.10 and 8.30 last night to contact them at Tralee Garda Station 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111, or any Garda station.