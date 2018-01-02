Man comes forward following Ardfert hit-and-run

There’s been a further breakthrough in the case of a hit-and-run in Ardfert on St Stephen’s night.
A silver Chevrolet car, which was later found abandoned, hit two people in the centre of the village before being driven away.
A man has come forward to help Gardai with their investigation.
Garda Marcus Twomey says there was a huge response to their appeal for information:
Meanwhile, Gardai are investigating after graffiti was sprayed on two parts of a train at the station in Tralee.
The damage, which involves a distinctive tag or handle, was discovered on Christmas morning.
The carriages are out of commission while being cleaned as a result.