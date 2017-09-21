Man charged with murdering Tralee woman further remanded in custody

A man has been further remanded in custody for preparation of the book of evidence after being charged with the murder of Tralee woman, Nicola Collins.

Cathal O’Sullivan, a native of Charleville but resident at Popham’s Road in Farranree, Cork city was making his fourth appearance at Cork District Court in connection with the murder of the mother of three.

38-year-old Nicola Collins, a native of St Brendan’s Park, Tralee but who had been living in Togher in Cork city, was pronounced dead at a flat on Popham’s Road, Farranree, Cork on March 27th after being found by paramedics.

Last week, an inquest into her death was opened and adjourned at Cork Coroners Court; the hearing was told she died from brain swelling and bleeding into the brain, due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Earlier this month, he was refused bail by the High Court.

At Cork District Court yesterday (Wednesday), Judge Olann Kelleher granted a garda application for a further remand, and remanded Mr O’Sullivan in continuing custody to appear in court again on the 18th of October for preparation of the book of evidence.