Man charged with murdering Tralee woman refused bail in the High Court

A man charged with the murder of Tralee woman Nicola Collins has been refused bail by the High Court.

Forty-four-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan, a native of Charleville but resident of Popham’s Road in Farranree, Cork had looked for bail on a charge of murdering the 38-year-old on March 27th.

Nicola Collins, a native of St Brendan’s Park, Tralee but who had been living in Togher, Cork, was found with serious head injuries in a flat on Popham’s Road, Cork when emergency services were called there at 3am on March 27th.

Paramedics worked to revive her but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cathal O’Sullivan, a native of Charleville but resident of Popham’s Road, Farranree, Cork has been charged with murdering the 38-year-old mother of three.

Yesterday at Cork District Court, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr O’Sullivan in continuing custody to the September 13th sitting of the court.

Today at the High Court, gardaí objected to Mr O’Sullivan’s bail application, and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy refused bail, remanding him in continuing custody back to Cork District Court.