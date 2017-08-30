Man charged with murder of Tralee woman to seek bail in the High Court

A man charged with the murder of Tralee woman Nicola Collins is to seek bail in the High Court.

44-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan, who’s originally from Charleville, is charged with murdering the 38-year-old at his flat in Farranree, Cork last March.

He appeared before Cork District Court today, where he was remanded in custody.

Nicola Collins was found dead at a flat at Pophams Road in Farranree on the north side of Cork city on the 27th of March.

The 38-year-old mother of three was originally from St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, where her mother still lives, but she’d been living in Cork for the past few years.

Last week, 44-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan, who’s originally from Charleville, was arrested and brought before Cork District Court where he was charged with Nicola’s murder at his Farranree flat; this was the third arrest in relation to the investigation.

Cathal O’Sullivan was before the court again today, where Judge David Waters remanded him in custody back to the 6th of September sitting, on foot of an application by Inspector Ronan Kennelly.

Defence solicitor, Joe Cuddigan told the court he’d be seeking bail for his client in the High Court tomorrow.