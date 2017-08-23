Man charged with murder of Tralee woman to reappear in court next week

A man charged with the murder of a Tralee woman will reappear in court again next week.

Earlier today, the 44-year-old appeared before a sitting of Cork District Court.

On March 27th last, Nicola Collins was found with serious head injuries at a flat at Pophams Road in Farranree on the north side of Cork city.

The 38-year-old, mother of three, was originally from St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, where her mother still lives, but she had been living in Cork for the past few years.

Yesterday, 44-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan, who is originally from Charleville, was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station for questioning; it was the third arrest made in this investigation.

Today, he was brought before Cork District Court where he was charged with the murder of Nicola Collins at his Farranree flat on March 27th.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan told the court the accused replied “not guilty” when the charge was put to him.

The accused did not speak during the brief court hearing only to confirm his identify.

Defence solicitor, Joe Cuddigan applied for free legal aid, saying that Mr O’Sullivan was dependent on disability allowance.

Gardai raised no objection and he was granted free legal aid.

The accused was remanded in custody for a week to appear in court again on the 30th of August.