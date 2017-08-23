Man charged with murder of Tralee mother

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a mother of three from Tralee who was found with serious head injuries at a flat in Cork city earlier this year.

Cathal O’Sullivan, who is originally from Charleville, was charged with the murder of Nicola Collins at his flat at Popham’s Road, Farranree on March 27th.

Detective Sgt Kieran O’Sullivan told Cork District Court Mr O’Sullivan replied “Not guilty” when the charge was put to him.

The accused did not speak during the brief court hearing only to confirm his identify.

He was granted free legal aid and remanded in custody for a week.