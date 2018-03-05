Man charged with murder of family who previously lived in Kerry

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal house fire in Fermanagh.

A woman, two teenagers and a toddler are believed to have died in the blaze in Derrylin last week; it’s understood the family previously lived in Tralee for a time.

They were named locally as Crystal Gossett, her son, Edward, 16, her daughter, Diane, 19, and Diane’s own infant daughter.

The name of the young child, who was 18 months old, is not yet known.

Daniel Allen, of Molly Road, Enniskillen has been remanded in custody at a court in Enniskillen today.