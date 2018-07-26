Man charged with murder in Cahersiveen further remanded on bail

The solicitor of a man accused of murder in Cahersiveen says his client has faced an undue delay.

Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Caherciveen is facing a murder charge, following an incident in Cahersiveen in which a 33-year-old man received fatal stab wounds on May 23rd this year.

33-year-old Robert Elston, originally from Lisselton, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out in Fertha Drive in the early hours of May 23rd.

Blake Sweeney was charged with his murder in May and remains in custody.

Tralee District Court heard the book of evidence has not yet been served in the case, however, it’s believed to be at an advanced stage.

Padraig O’Connell, solicitor for the accused, said his client has faced an undue delay, and that the book of evidence should be served at this stage.

Mr O’Connell also asked the court to take note of Mr Sweeney’s concerns over the amount of time it was taking to produce the book of evidence.

Judge David Waters took Mr Sweeney’s concern into account, but denied the delay was excessive.

He remanded the accused in custody to reappear again in Tralee District Court on August 2nd.