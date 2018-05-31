Man charged with murder in Cahersiveen applying for bail in High Court

A man charged with murder in Cahersiveen is applying for bail in the High Court today.

Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Caherciveen is facing a murder charge, following an incident in Cahersiveen in which a 33-year-old man received fatal stab wounds.

33-year-old Robert Elston, originally from Lisselton, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out in Fertha Drive in the early hours of May 23rd.





Blake Sweeney was charged with his murder last week and remains in custody.

Yesterday, Tralee District Court heard the book of evidence has not yet been served in the case, however, it’s expected within two weeks.

Padraig O’Connell, solicitor for the accused, said his client still had not received medical attention which was due to be afforded to him.

Judge David Waters said his order last week should be communicated to the relevant parties to ensure Mr Sweeney gets the required treatment.

Outside of today’s High Court bail application, Mr Sweeney was remanded in custody to reappear again on June 13th in Tralee District Court.