Man charged in connection with Tralee stabbing

A 36 year old man has appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court in connection with a stabbing in Tralee on Monday.

Declan Galvin with an address at 59 Killeen Woods, Tralee was charged with a section 4 assault causing harm.

The court heard the charge may be upgraged to a section 4 assault causing grevious bodily harm.

Limerick District Court heard the attack was random in nature and the victim was not known to Declan Galvin who is originally from Killarney.

The injured party is in a stable condition in hospital.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell applied for bail under strict conditions including that his client sign on daily or twice daily at Tralee Garda Station, abstain from alcohol and seek psychological or psychiatric treatment.

However this was refused by Judge Marie Keane due to the seriousness of the offence the the risk of reoffending.

The court her Mr Galvin was cooperative and advised Gardaí of the location of the steak knife and his bloodied jacket in the town park.

Mr Galvin also expressed remorse.

He was remanded to Limerick Prison with a direction to be immediately transferred to Cloverhill Prison for a psychiartric report.

He will appear before Tralee District Court next Wednesday.