A man charged in connection with a stabbing in Tralee last month has been remanded in custody.

36-year-old Declan Galvin of Killeen Woods, Tralee is charged with assault causing harm to a man in his 50s at Moyderwell, Tralee on August 28th.

Mr Galvin is also charged with having a steak knife during the assault.

The accused appeared before Tralee District Court where he did not object to being remanded in custody until September 20th next.