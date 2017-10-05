Man charged in connection with Tralee stabbing remanded in custody

A man charged in connection with a stabbing in Tralee has been remanded in custody until next month.

36-year-old Declan Galvin of Killeen Woods, Tralee is charged with assault causing harm to a man in his 50s at Moyderwell, Tralee on August 28th.

Mr Galvin is also charged with having a steak-knife during the assault.

At a previous sitting the court heard the attack in August was random in nature and the victim was not known to Declan Galvin, who is originally from Killarney.

No application for bail was made at yesterday’s hearing.

Judge James O’Connor remanded the accused in continuing custody to appear again before the court on Wednesday November 1st.