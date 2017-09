A 36-year-old man charged in connection with a stabbing in Tralee will return to court next month.

Declan Galvin with an address at 59 Killeen Woods, Tralee is charged with assault causing harm to a man at Moyderwell, Tralee on August 28th.

Mr Galvin, who is represented by solicitor Padraig O’Connell, is originally from Killarney.

Tralee District Court heard the State is awaiting directions from the DPP on the matter.

The accused man was remanded in custody to reappear on October 4th.