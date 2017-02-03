Man charged in connection with €200,000 cannabis seizure in Listowel released on bail

A 41-year-old Polish man charged in connection with the seizure of €200,000 worth of cannabis in Listowel has been released on bail.

Approximately 100 mature cannabis plants and 6.5 kilos of cannabis herb were seized last Thursday at a house at Kilmeaney, Kilmorna, Listowel.

The discovery was made following the planned search of the premises by the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and Listowel District Drugs Unit.

Jaroslaw Waszkiewicz was arrested and detained at Listowel Garda Station.

He appeared before a special sitting of Tralee District Court last Friday charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply and cultivation.

He was remanded to appear before Listowel District Court yesterday where he received bail with conditions.

Mr Waskiewicz is to appear again before Listowel District Court on May 4th.