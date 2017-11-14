Man charged in connection with alleged robbery in Tralee

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged robbery in Tralee.

27 year old Denis Ward with an address at Arlington Lodge, Church Street, Tralee, is accused of robbing a man’s wallet.

The court heard on October 5th, a man was walking in Tralee town centre when he was set upon and his wallet, which had around 200 euro in cash, was taken.

Mr Ward appeared at Caherciveen District Court contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice Act.

No application for bail was made and Mr Ward is due to appear before Tralee District Court tomorrow (15th of November).