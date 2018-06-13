Man charged with Cahersiveen murder further remanded in custody

A man charged with murder in Cahersiveen has been further remanded in custody.

Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen is facing a murder charge, following an incident in the town in which a 33-year-old man received fatal stab wounds.

Robert Elston, originally from Lisselton, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out in Fertha Drive in the early hours of May 23rd.





Today in Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters remanded Mr Sweeney in custody until June 27th, to allow time for the book of evidence to be compiled.