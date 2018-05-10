Man charged with assault causing harm in Castleisland sent forward for trial

A man charged with assault causing harm has been sent forward for trial at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

24-year-old Seán Lane, of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland, is charged with assault causing harm, and with producing a baseball bat in the course of a fight, following an incident at St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland on Sunday, January 14th.

On that date, a seriously injured man was found lying on the street by neighbours; it’s alleged he had suffered multiple wounds from a baseball bat.

The book of evidence in the case was served on Mr Lane at Tralee District Court where Judge David Waters sent him forward for trial.