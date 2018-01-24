Man charged with assault causing harm in Castleisland is remanded in custody

A man charged with assaulting a man in Castleisland causing him harm has been remanded in custody.

24-year-old Sean Lane of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland is also charged with producing a baseball bat during the course of a fight at St Stephen’s Park in the town in the early hours of January 14th.

Judge David Waters adjourned the case for DPP directions to the February 7th sitting of Tralee District Court.

Mr Lane was remanded in continuing custody.

The court previously heard the victim, who underwent brain surgery in Cork University Hospital, is unlikely to make a full, if any, recovery.