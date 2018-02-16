Man who had cannabis and e-tablets for sale given suspended sentence

A man who admitted possession of cannabis and e-tablets worth around €8,400 for sale or supply in Tralee has been given a suspended sentence.

Hubert Dixon of Oaklands Apartment, Oarkpark, Tralee entered guilty pleas to charges which arose from a search of his car on Dan Spring Road, Tralee and at his home.

The court heard Mr Dixon was dealing to feed his own habit, had no trappings of wealth and was remorseful.

Mr Dixon was in custody since December and Judge Tom O’Donnell said he hope the time in custody would be a lesson to him.

Judge O’Donnell handed down a two-year sentence which he suspended for two years and ordered Mr Dixon to be placed under the care of the Probation Service.