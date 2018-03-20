Man believed to have been sleeping rough in Killarney dies

A man, who was believed to have been sleeping rough in Killarney, has passed away.

Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday.

Gardai found the man, who was a foreign national in his in his early 40s, was found unresponsive yesterday morning in the Fairhill area of the town after the alarm was raised.

An ambulance attended the scene and CPR was administered but to no avail.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene; it’s thought he may have succumbed to the elements.

His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry and a post mortem examination was carried out today.

Gardai are awaiting the results of that post mortem; at this stage they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Radio Kerry news understands the man had not accessed homeless services in the county or had not come to the attention of Kerry County Council.