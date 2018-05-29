Man arrested after Tralee drugs seizure

A man in his 20s has been arrested in Tralee after heroin and other drugs with an estimated street value of €1,000 were seized.

At around 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Tralee carried out a search of a property on Rock Street.





During the course of the search, they recovered suspected heroin and controlled drugs which are pending analysis.

The suspect was arrested at the scene; he was brought to Tralee Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

He’s since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.