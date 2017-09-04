Man arrested after tractor crashed into garda car in Rathmore released from custody

A man who was arrested after a tractor crashed into a garda car in Rathmore yesterday has been released from custody.

Gardaí were called to Rathmore yesterday afternoon where they pursued a tractor that had failed to stop for a garda car at around 4 o’clock.

The tractor was then driven across the street and crashed into a second patrol car before it was driven away.

Gardaí pursued the tractor and a man in his sixties was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and endangerment.

He was questioned in Macroom garda station, where he received medical assistance, but was released last night.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Sheahan, lives in Rathmore.

He says yesterday underlines the dangers faced by gardaí.